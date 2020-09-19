Listen Live

HELMET DRIVE

  • September 19, 2020
  • Edanvale Aerodome/Airport

The 2020 Patchless Ride for Autism is unfortunately cancelled due to COVID, but in the Patchless M.C. way, they are still going to make a great effort to fulfill our yearly commitment to Simcoe County Autism and the kids by having a “Helmet Drive” (like a boot drive).

THIS Saturday, September 19th at the Edanvale Aerodome/Airport, at Hanger 26 on Hwy 26 between Edenvale & Stayner.

Find them in the large paved parking lot from 9:30am till 3pm.

The Hanger restaurant will have a live band playing, will have a bbq going  and has agreed to donate 10% of all food & beverage sales to Simcoe County Autisim through us.

In these difficult times, Simcoe County Autism, more than ever, can use everyone’s support.

For more details, click HERE.

Related posts

No related posts.