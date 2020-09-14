35th Anniversary Of Super Mario Bros

Super Mario is one of the most instantly recognizable faces in gaming and maybe even the world. Yesterday marked the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. It was September 13, 1985 when it was launched for the Famicom in Japan.

Nintendo has been really doing up the Mario 35th celebrations this year, like the Super Mario 3D All-Stars (a compilation of three Mario classics), a new Mario Kart experience in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the gorgeous looking Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (which launches on Switch next year), and lots of other merchandise and in-game celebrations.

Check out the Japanese commercial from 1985:



YouTube / Satoshi Matrix

The gaming character has had a huge impact on many of our lives, even mine surprisingly, since I hardly ever play video games. But the only one that I’ve played and enjoyed is Super Mario! Growing up, my friend down the street had it on Nintendo so we’d play there and I also had it on my Game Boy.

Our lives certainly wouldn’t be the same without Mario.

Watch below for exciting 35th anniversary celebrations:



YouTube / Nintendo