Watch: Dave Grohl writes a song for 10-year-old drum phenom Nandi Bushell

Back in August, 10-year-old Nandi Bushell challenged Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to a ‘drum off’ in a Youtube video where she played the Foo’s hit track Everlong.

Grohl accepted the challenge, replying in a tweet from the band’s official account. “Challenge accepted,” Grohl wrote, tagging Bushell. “Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!” Before adding, “Your move!!!”

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

Grohl graciously accepted defeat in Round 1, but it turns out he had a trick up his sleeve for Round 2. On Monday Grohl released a song on twitter that he had written just for Nandi, featuring his daughters on back-up vocals .

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

This is the heartwarming rock and roll story we all need in 2020!