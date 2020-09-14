Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl writes a song for 10-year-old drum phenom Nandi Bushell

"Nandi! Best drummer in the world"

By Entertainment

Back in August, 10-year-old Nandi Bushell challenged Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to a ‘drum off’ in a Youtube video where she played the Foo’s hit track Everlong.

Grohl accepted the challenge, replying in a tweet from the band’s official account. “Challenge accepted,” Grohl wrote, tagging Bushell. “Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!” Before adding, “Your move!!!”

 

Grohl graciously accepted defeat in Round 1, but it turns out he had a trick up his sleeve for Round 2. On Monday Grohl released a song on twitter that he had written just for Nandi, featuring his daughters on back-up vocals .

This is the heartwarming rock and roll story we all need in 2020!

Related posts

Stream: Beastie Boys’ 1995 punk EP ‘aglio e olio’ available on streaming services

WATCH: Music Video for Bruce Springsteen’s new Single ‘Letter to You’

Adam Sandler Shows Up In Time For Halloween