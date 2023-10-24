Has A Child Ever Been Brutally Honest With You? A CP24 Reporter Experienced That Live ON AIR

Kids will say whatever they want. Maybe they heard it somewhere, maybe it just popped into their head, maybe they read it, but for whatever reason a kid will say what’s on their mind whenever they want. If you have kids— I’m sure you would say it’s adorable…or pretend it is at least.

A reporter for CP24 was on assignment at a school when one of the little ‘gremlins’ said something that likely many of us have thought before– that people look better on TV than in person. The tough part is, you don’t usually say that to someone live on TV.