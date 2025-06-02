Watch: Full Trailer For Happy Gilmore 2 IS Here

Listen Live

Published June 2, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

A full length trailer has finally arrived for the long awaited sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, which comes this summer on July 25th. It looks like plenty of familiar faces from the first make an appearance, for how long -- who knows? Adam Sandler has made over six movies with Netflix, to varying degrees of success, but none of them have generated the hype this one does.
If you already pay for Netflix, you have already paid for this movie, so expect the number to be huge for it.

Watch the trailer below.

