‘Gimme Shelter’ From The Rolling Stones Gets A New Video For 40 Licks Anniversary

Stones fans have been waiting for July 26th as the release of Forty Licks on digital is now available, and ironically they are also putting out 4 box sets. Originally released in 1969, ‘Gimme Shelter’ is a staple in any Stones fans collection, and has now gotten the music video treatment.

The animation they’ve used almost reminds me of ‘new-age’ claymation. Likely done by a computer as the old style always took a long time to do — how fitting when releasing 40 Licks.

