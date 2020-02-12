Friday Harbour Rocks this Family Day Weekend!

This Family Day weekend, Friday Harbour is celebrating with an outdoor ice carving competition and weekend festival! Four professional ice carvers will be on the Boardwalk over the weekend creating ice magic for awards starting at noon Saturday with the judging and awards ceremony on Sunday. Saturday evening you can enjoy the magical, musical light show that will illuminate the Boardwalk at 6:20 pm followed by the always exciting Friday Harbour Fireworks at 6:30.

You’ll find lots for the kids to do with family-friendly activities throughout the weekend including a dedicated Kids Zone brought to you by the Nest Golf Club with face-painting, activities and super-sized board games. You can check out the outdoor ice rink for family skating, shinny, and a teen skating party that will be happening. Skates, helmets, snowshoes, and

cross-country skis are all available to rent at the Outdoor Adventure Centre at Friday Harbour.

You’ll see live performers set up at the Compass Stage. Food Trucks will be serving up delicious dishes alongside the Great Canadian Caesar Bar, which will offer unique spins on the classic beverage, together with wine and beer, or you can warm up with hot chocolate, and chili. If you’d rather dine indoors, you can make a reservation at the popular Beach Club or the award winning Fishbone Kitchen and Wine Bar.

The weekend activities are FREE for the public top take in and enjoy and just 10 minutes east of Barrie on the 25th Side Road on 13th Line in Innisfil situated on beautiful Lake Simcoe.

For more information on the weekend schedule of events click here.