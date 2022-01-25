FREE VIRTUAL SEED SATURDAY AT BPL WITH FRANKIE FLOWERS

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/6060508

Thursday February 3rd, 7pm – 8pm

FREE Virtual Seedy Saturday at BPL with Frankie Flowers

Listen as Frankie Flowers helps you evaluate your garden space and select smart plant choices that will match your growing conditions and experience. Explore an entire growing season from prepping and planning, to planting, weeding and harvesting. Discover which veggies, fruits and herbs have become Frankie’s favourites, and those that should be avoided in your garden paradise. Bring your questions and get ready to grow your knowledge, with a local expert.