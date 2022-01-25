Investing 101 – Getting on the right track (Zoom)

If you are looking to understand your investments better or get started with investing, this seminar is for you. Using a robo-advisor will also be covered in this seminar.

Teri Courchene will discuss the pros and cons of each asset class: cash, bonds and stocks, and review their performance over time. For investors looking to manage their own money, Teri will cover the basics of building a portfolio using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds.

REGISTER for free here: https://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/5856609