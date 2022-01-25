Dad Humour: “Hey Watch This Tape I Found When I Got On TV For Lying About Winning The Lottery”
It was funny than, and it's funny years later -- Generational humour
If there was ever a time to convert an old VHS tape into something digital, this content would be worthy of it. A dad pulled out an old tape to show his daughter, and it was when he toyed with a news channel telling them he had already won the lottery once before in his life. More people were not in on the joke than were, which makes it so golden.
