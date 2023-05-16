Foo Fighters Tease New Song And Draw Comparisons To… The Beatles

Last month we got our first taste of what the new Foo Fighters music would sound like with their first song, ‘Rescued’, off the new album But Here We Are. Now, ahead of the release of their second single, the band teased the vocals on Twitter and fans are drawing all kinds of comparisons…to the Beatles. It may seem far-fetched but once you have a listen you will hear the similarities and why fans are excited about what’s to come.

That’s how you tease new music.

The date listed above the clip is this Wednesday, May 17th and if you still haven’t heard their first single, have a listen below.