Foo Fighters Are Back With A New Song And Album That Reflects On Taylor Hawkins And The Past Year

It’s only been one year since the rock world was shocked by the news of Taylor Hawkins death, and Foo Fighters have taken time to adjust and reflect— and are now putting out an album inspired by the craziest, saddest, and most impactful year in the history of the band.

This summer we can expect ‘But Here We Are’ from the Foos, on June 2nd. They are headlining tons of festivals this year and summer specifically so it will be a busy few months ahead for them and now we know they will be playing new music.

The lyric video for this new track works well because Dave Grohl kind of yells in this one, and running through your mind the whole time is Taylor Hawkins and it feels like you’re listening to almost an inner monologue from Dave Grohl about what happened. Powerful song and it’s grea to have Foo Fighters back.