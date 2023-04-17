Listen Live

Finger Eleven’s Scott Anderson Chats With McCully

Chatting Kempenfest, fatherhood, and what songs to play for kids to introduce them to music

Are you ready for a Summer full of concerts & music festivals? Because Kempenfest will be rocking, with Finger Eleven headlining on Friday August 4th! Get ready with McCully’s conversation with Scott, including a fun game of “how many fingers am I holding up?”

FINGER ELEVEN’S SCOTT ANDERSON

Get your tickets to kempenfest & be a part of an awesome lineup of music here!

