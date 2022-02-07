‘Everything’s Electric’ Liam Gallagher Teams Up With Dave Grohl For New Song

Not to take anything away from Liam Gallagher, but the busiest man in rock n roll is Dave Grohl. His name is always coming up. Grohl co wrote the song and sent it over to Liam who dug it and it was recorded not too long after. Have a listen to ‘Everything’s Electric’ below, and yeah that’s Grohl on the drums too.

In a recent interview Liam Gallaghed said this about his upcoming album, C’Mon You Know, which is due out May 27th.

“If you’re going to do something a little bit different, do it in these times – because if people don’t dig it, just blame it on covid. And then we’ll go back to the normal stuff on the next record.”