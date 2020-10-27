Listen Live

Eddie Van Halen on Late Night with David Letterman. All appearances

Eddie Van Halen on Late Night with David Letterman all appearances featuring Eddie

By Music

Late Night: 1. May 16, 1985. Eddie sits in with the band during Late Night’s last show in Los Angeles.

2. June 27, 1985. Eddie sits in with the band again as his wife Valerie Bertinelli guests with Dave. Later in the show Eddie performs “Panama.”

Late Show: 3. August 10, 1995. Van Halen performs “Not Enough.”

During the break the CBS Orchestra begins playing “Jump,” and Van Halen soon joins in.

Related posts

Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

Listen: Sean Lennon interviews Paul McCartney for the special celebration “John Lennon at 80”

Watch: A new animated video for Gord Downie’s ‘River Don’t Care’