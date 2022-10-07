Don Callis Talks All Elite Wrestling’s Canadian Debut

Don Callis & then AEW Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega

He’s ”The Invisible Hand” that has been stirring the pot behind the scenes & on-camera at All Elite Wrestling. The manager of Kenny Omega & The Elite. The veteran of WWE, ECW, Impact Wrestling & New Japan Pro Wrestling.

And he’s from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Which makes next week very special, as AEW Dynamite & Rampage, airing on TBS & TNT respectively, make their Canadian debut in Toronto.

Tickets: http://www.allelitewrestling .com

Don Callis discusses the serendipitous night when he was on commentary in Tokyo, Japan when wrestling legend, and Winnipeg’s own, Chris Jericho wrestled one of the best wrestlers in the world, and also from Winnipeg, Kenny Omega.

We also discuss:

How AEW plans to handle rabid Canadian fans

How he has managed to work for every major wrestling company

Why working for Tony Khan is different

What to expect from him on TV next week

How our very own ”Asher Benjamin” can be a part of the AEW shows

McCully’s Conversation With Don Callis

So, you’re saying there’s a chance??

Get your tickets to AEW: http://www.aewtix.com

McCully