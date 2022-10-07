Don Callis Talks All Elite Wrestling’s Canadian Debut
The genius Don Callis meets the so-called genius Asher Benjamin
He’s ”The Invisible Hand” that has been stirring the pot behind the scenes & on-camera at All Elite Wrestling. The manager of Kenny Omega & The Elite. The veteran of WWE, ECW, Impact Wrestling & New Japan Pro Wrestling.
And he’s from Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Which makes next week very special, as AEW Dynamite & Rampage, airing on TBS & TNT respectively, make their Canadian debut in Toronto.
Tickets: http://www.allelitewrestling .com
Don Callis discusses the serendipitous night when he was on commentary in Tokyo, Japan when wrestling legend, and Winnipeg’s own, Chris Jericho wrestled one of the best wrestlers in the world, and also from Winnipeg, Kenny Omega.
We also discuss:
- How AEW plans to handle rabid Canadian fans
- How he has managed to work for every major wrestling company
- Why working for Tony Khan is different
- What to expect from him on TV next week
- How our very own ”Asher Benjamin” can be a part of the AEW shows
McCully’s Conversation With Don Callis
So, you’re saying there’s a chance??
Get your tickets to AEW: http://www.aewtix.com
McCully