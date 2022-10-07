Listen Live

Don Callis Talks All Elite Wrestling’s Canadian Debut

The genius Don Callis meets the so-called genius Asher Benjamin

By Uncategorized
Don Callis & then AEW Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega

He’s ”The Invisible Hand” that has been stirring the pot behind the scenes & on-camera at All Elite Wrestling. The manager of Kenny Omega & The Elite. The veteran of WWE, ECW, Impact Wrestling & New Japan Pro Wrestling.

And he’s from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Which makes next week very special, as AEW Dynamite & Rampage, airing on TBS & TNT respectively, make their Canadian debut in Toronto.

Tickets: http://www.allelitewrestling .com

Don Callis discusses the serendipitous night when he was on commentary in Tokyo, Japan when wrestling legend, and Winnipeg’s own, Chris Jericho wrestled one of the best wrestlers in the world, and also from Winnipeg, Kenny Omega.

We also discuss:

  • How AEW plans to handle rabid Canadian fans
  • How he has managed to work for every major wrestling company
  • Why working for Tony Khan is different
  • What to expect from him on TV next week
  • How our very own ”Asher Benjamin” can be a part of the AEW shows

McCully’s Conversation With Don Callis

So, you’re saying there’s a chance??

Get your tickets to AEW: http://www.aewtix.com

McCully

Related posts

Taylor Hawkins Tribute: Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson Along With Dave Grohl, And RHCP’s Chad Smith Rock ‘Working Man’ On Stage

Kirk Hammett Posts Horror Story Series To Reddit

Locallicious