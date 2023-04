Two researchers at the Technical University of Zurich have discovered that people’s disgust concerning food can be broken down into eight distinct scales.

They are: animal flesh, hygiene, human contaminants, mold, fruit, fish, vegetables, and insect contaminants.

The authors of this study are hoping this test will help contribute to a greater mapping-out of individual differences.

It’s a free 32 question test. You can take it here:

https://www.idrlabs.com/food-disgust/test.php