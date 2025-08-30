Ranking 3 Of The Best Def Leppard Songs

Def Leppard has given us some of the catchiest rock anthems of all time, and narrowing them down to just three tracks was a challenge. But after a lot of headbanging and reminiscing, here’s my top 3 …

3. Hysteria

Coming in at number three is “Hysteria”. It’s hard not to lose it when this song hits. The soaring vocals and driving rhythm just pull you in, and honestly, it feels like a Def Leppard staple that you can never get tired of. It may not have the same personal story as the other two, but it’s undeniably one of their most iconic songs.

The track was released in 1987 as the title track for their Hysteria album. It was written by Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, and Rick Savage, as well as producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, and it took an astonishing amount of studio time to perfect. In fact, the band spent over three years working on the album, tweaking every note and vocal to create the polished, powerful sound that defines the song.

Beyond the studio effort, Hysteria became a major hit worldwide. Its catchy hooks and layered production made it a quintessential ‘80s rock anthem, and it still fills arenas whenever the band plays it live. This track embodies the sheer energy and ambition of Def Leppard at their peak.

2. Photograph

Number two is “Photograph”. It’s just funny every time I hear it—there’s a woman trying to hit on a guy with, “Here’s my photograph, I don’t want your photograph,” and it never fails to make me smile. Classic ‘80s rock humor wrapped in an unstoppable riff.

Released in 1983 on their Pyromania album, Photograph was one of Def Leppard’s first major hits in the U.S. The song showcases Joe Elliott’s distinctive vocals and the band’s knack for combining catchy melodies with hard rock punch. It climbed the charts quickly and helped establish Def Leppard as arena-rock favorites.

Beyond its success, “Photograph” has remained a fan favorite for decades. Its riff is instantly recognizable, the lyrics are fun, and it’s one of those songs that never fails to get people singing along. A perfect mix of humor, energy, and classic rock flair—that’s why it lands at number two.

1. Pour Some Sugar on Me

Taking the top spot is “Pour Some Sugar on Me”. And honestly, the story behind why it’s here is a little personal. Every Saturday morning, my parents would blast the Def Leppard album while I scrubbed the bathroom. I had no clue what the song was really about at the time, and looking back, I realized maybe I shouldn’t have been listening to it so young. Still, it’s impossible not to love.

Released in 1987 as part of the Hysteria album, “Pour Some Sugar on Me” became one of Def Leppard’s biggest hits. Its infectious chorus, driving beat, and playful lyrics made it a party anthem that still dominates classic rock radio. It’s also the song that cemented the band’s reputation for combining hard rock energy with pop sensibility.

The song has a legacy that goes beyond nostalgia. Its music video was a staple on MTV, and the track continues to be a singalong favorite at concerts. Even decades later, it’s impossible not to air-guitar along when that opening riff hits. That’s why it takes number one on this list.

