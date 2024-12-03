Days Of Giving: Give the Gift of Life This Holiday Season

This holiday season, consider giving a truly meaningful gift – the gift of life. As you shop for presents and spend time with loved ones, take a moment to support Canadian Blood Services’ Days of Giving Campaign by donating blood at the Barrie clinic.

Every year, over 1,000 new donors in Barrie join the effort to meet the growing demand for blood in the community. However, during the winter months, seasonal illnesses like colds and flu and weather-related cancellations can significantly reduce the number of donations. This creates an urgent need for donors to step up and help replenish the supply.

From now until December 31st, you can make a difference by booking an appointment at the Barrie blood donation clinic. As a token of appreciation, every donation during the Days of Giving Campaign enters you into a draw for exciting prizes. It’s a chance to give back while also receiving something in return.

Blood donation is quick, safe, and easy – but most importantly, it saves lives. Whether you’re a regular donor or thinking of giving for the first time, your contribution during the Days of Giving Campaign can provide lifesaving help to someone in need.

New to Donating?

Donating blood is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to make a difference. If you’ve never donated before, here’s a quick guide to help you understand the process and ensure you’re eligible:

Eligibility Checklist

To donate blood, you must:

You must be over 17 years old.

You must weigh more than 110 lbs.

You should not have had a tattoo or piercing in the past three months.

You must not have traveled outside Canada or the continental USA in the past year (with some exceptions).

You should not be pregnant or have had a baby in the last six months.

You cannot be taking certain prescription medications (check with Canadian Blood Services if unsure).

You must not have had dental surgery within 72 hours or a cleaning/filling in the last 24 hours.

You should not have lived in the UK, France, or Saudi Arabia (1980–1996) or Western Europe (1980–2007).

If you’re unsure about your eligibility, the team at Canadian Blood Services will help confirm it at your appointment.

What to Expect

To help you better understand what to expect, here is a brief overview of the donation process:

Before You Donate

Stay hydrated by drinking water.

Eat a healthy meal and avoid fatty foods.

Get a good night’s sleep.

Bring a government-issued ID or your donor card.

At the Clinic

Complete a short health questionnaire and hemoglobin test. Drink 500 ml of water and enjoy a salty snack. Relax while donating – one unit of blood is collected in just minutes.

After You Donate

A bandage will be applied to your arm.

Stay for at least 15 minutes to rest, hydrate, and enjoy a snack.

Donating blood is a simple way to save lives and spread hope this holiday season.

Book your appointment today at blood.ca. Together, we can make a lifesaving difference.