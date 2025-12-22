The Dark Stories Behind Your Favourite Christmas Songs
An alternative authority on music from Youtube have posted a thorough look at the dark origins of some of our favourite Christmas songs.
Astromancy Archives have put together this 8 minute look into little-known backstories of what have become enduring, holiday classics that aren't as warm & fuzzy as they may seem.
Viewer discretion is advised! LOL
Live and amplified
