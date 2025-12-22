Listen Live

The Dark Stories Behind Your Favourite Christmas Songs

An alternative music expert shares the origin stories, if you dare.
Lifestyle
Published December 22, 2025
By Ben McCully

An alternative authority on music from Youtube have posted a thorough look at the dark origins of some of our favourite Christmas songs.

Astromancy Archives have put together this 8 minute look into little-known backstories of what have become enduring, holiday classics that aren't as warm & fuzzy as they may seem.

Viewer discretion is advised! LOL

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close