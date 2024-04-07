Craft breweries you have to check out in and around Barrie

Feeling thirsty for something more interesting than your usual brew? Look no further than the craft breweries in Barrie and Simcoe County!

Whether you’re a seasoned IPA adventurer or a curious newbie just dipping your toes in, there’s a brewery here with your name on it. So grab your pals, a designated driver (of course!), and get ready to embark on a delicious pub crawl through some of the best craft breweries around.

Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery (Barrie)

These guys have been rockin’ the Barrie beer scene since 2002, and for good reason! With 16 taps constantly pouring their latest and greatest creations, you’re guaranteed to find something that hits the spot.

From their iconic Juicy Ass IPA to their refreshing seltzers, Flying Monkeys is all about fun and flavor. And their food is pretty good too!

Side Launch Brewing Company (Collingwood)

Side Launch Brewing Company in Collingwood welcomes beer lovers and their furry friends. They have a spacious taproom for chilling out and a massive patio for enjoying the fresh air with a cold one.

Their diverse selection of beers caters to everyone, with IPAs, stouts, lagers, and sours on tap.

Black Bellows Brewing Company (Collingwood)

Located in the heart of Collingwood, Black Bellows is all about using local ingredients in their beers. Their core selection of pale ales, IPAs, and dark lagers is a crowd-pleaser, but they also have seasonal offerings to keep things exciting.

The Collingwood Brewery (Collingwood)

Last but not least, wrap up your Simcoe County brewery tour at The Collingwood Brewery. These guys are all about making craft beer accessible to everyone. They have a core selection of year-round beers that are easy to drink and enjoy, alongside seasonal and limited-edition releases for the more adventurous beer lover.

Test Batches Brewery (Midland)

This Midland brewery started out of a pure love for craft beer, and it shows! They have a constantly rotating selection of unique and delicious brews, so you’re always in for a surprise (in a good way!).

Check out their tap list and see what tickles your fancy.

Quayle’s Brewery (Oro-Medonte)

Just outside Barrie’s city limits, Quayle’s Brewery is your place for relaxation and amazing craft beers. Soak up the sun on their patio while sipping on their farm-fresh brews. From juicy IPAs to smooth porters – they have something for every season.

Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. (Orillia)

This Orillia gem offers a variety of beers to please all kinds of palates. They do the classics right, but also get creative with unique collaborations and seasonal offerings. Don’t miss their patio in the summer – it’s the perfect spot for a brew and some sunshine (and the largest in Orillia’s Downtown).

Craft breweries in Barrie and Simcoe County

So there you have it — Your guide to some of the best craft breweries in Barrie and Simcoe County.

Now get out there, explore, drink responsibly, and enjoy the unique atmosphere each place offers. Cheers!