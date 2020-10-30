Brought to you by:

Cat from the Rock 95 Morning Crew is having a baby girl and she’s coming soon!

And we want YOU to join CAT’S BABY POOL for the chance to win $1,000 CASH!

All you have to do to join is fill out our Baby Pool Form below to make a series of predictions about Cat’s baby!

If you get the most correct guesses, you’ll win ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS CASH! And Cat wins… a lifetime of sleepless nights.

CAT’S BABY POOL. Proudly supported by IG Wealth Management… Helping you plan for the unplanned. Visit IGBarrie.com, and only on Barrie’s Rock Station, Rock 95.