Would your cat forget you if you were separated for a long time?

If you were to leave town for several weeks, how long would it take for your feline friend to forget you?

We know that dogs remember you even after a long stretch away. Canines are obviously excited when they see their beloved owner.

However, cats are a different species, literally.

A recent video posted on social media asked this question, and owners largely believe that their cat would never forget them, even though their feelings are harder to read.

It explains, “it takes just three months of living with their owner for them to remember you for the rest of their life.”

People who have never had a cat are not so easily convinced.

Newsweek went a step further and interviewed a veterinarian for their opinion

Veterinarian Jane Davidson explained that cats have a multilayered memory. “Cats’ memories are layered across the physical space they are in, the sights, sounds, and smells, as well as the routines kept.”

She explains, "Their multilayered experience of a home life will include a valued home that they feel physically safe in. They associate owners with this, too. So, although they’re not thinking it’s great you pay their rent, they are aware you are part of the provision of a suitable lifestyle.”

Image from Pexels by Ruca Souza

Ultimately, “Cats don't easily forget their owners, especially if the connection was strong and stable. Cats can hold their owners in their memory for months or even years, especially if there was caring, loving, and a steady routine involved regularly."

So the main takeaway is the stronger the bond with your fluff ball, the longer they will remember you.

Feature image from pexels via cottonbro studio