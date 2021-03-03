Canadian Swaps Soccer Scarves For Maple Syrup

Youtuber Daniel J Robertson (Reddit user u/Top10TravelYoutube) made a big project for himself during the pandemic. He wanted to collect a soccer scarf from every country in the world, and since it was no fun to go ahead and just BUY the scarves, so he took to Reddit.

He posted all over the website in different forums of countries and soccer clubs and started to offer to trade scarves for local soccer/football clubs for liquid gold the runs in our Canadian veins.

Maple syrup.

And people turned out!



