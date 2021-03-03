Canadian Swaps Soccer Scarves For Maple Syrup
He's received scarves from 193 countries!
Youtuber Daniel J Robertson (Reddit user u/Top10TravelYoutube) made a big project for himself during the pandemic. He wanted to collect a soccer scarf from every country in the world, and since it was no fun to go ahead and just BUY the scarves, so he took to Reddit.
He posted all over the website in different forums of countries and soccer clubs and started to offer to trade scarves for local soccer/football clubs for liquid gold the runs in our Canadian veins.
Maple syrup.
Hello Brazil 🇧🇷, this may be one of the craziest requests you’ve seen on this subreddit but I think it would be worth your time to at least give it a read! (I was told to come here from r/brasil in hopes that you guys could help!) from r/futebol
And people turned out!