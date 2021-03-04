Reporter Remains Calm, Cool And Collected While A Gunfight Erupts Behind Him

Live TV is exciting and we have often seen crazy things happening before right behind the reporter or even people running up to the camera and shouting things which always catches you off guard. Jeff McAdam for Fox News in San Diego was doing a live report when a fire fight broke out right behind him, the weird part is how Jeff McAdam doesn’t run for cover and his voice doesn’t shake at all, in fact he continues to keep reporting.

Officer-involved shooting in the middle of my live report. Full story and footage on @fox5sandiego at 10 pic.twitter.com/aHZNpOBn17 — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) March 2, 2021