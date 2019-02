Canada’s Largest Video Game & Geek Culture Trade Show

Video Games, Artist, Vintage Toys, Action Figures, Comics, Board-games and so much more!!!

$5 General Admission starting at Noon

$10 VIP access starting at 11:00 AM

12:00 pm to 4:00 PM

Over 140 tables filled with Video Games and related items, Artwork, Vintage Toys, Collectibles, Board and Table Top Games, Food & Drink and so much more!

Visit www.barriegameexchange.ca for more details