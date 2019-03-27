Bridal Show for Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie
7pm
An intimate bridal event, showcasing trends in:
Hair and Makeup by John Linkert Salon and Jessica Gignac
Bridal Wear by Helen’s Bridal
Lingerie and Swimwear by Brabary Fine Lingerie
And Honeymoon Inspirations by Eleanor Dath, VisionTravel Barrie
Enjoy a complimentary signature drink and sensational bites provided by The North Restaurant and enter for a chance to win a fabulous door prize!
Tickets are $20/pp and can be purchased at Helen’s Bridal.
Your ticket purchase helps to support the
Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie.