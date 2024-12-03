Bryan's Experience At Creed LIVE In Concert

I couldn't believe someone would buy a custom-made jersey that feels only relevant at CREED shows. Crazy.

Then I walked into the merch booth and saw they were selling them! For $170!!!

How much is a real Dallas Cowboys jersey?? Comparable in price that's for sure, and wouldn't you rather have a real jersey??

Who would prefer to walk around constantly answering questions about who is #11 Stapp, what year and what position was this guy ever on the Cowboys? That was my thought, however, #11 Stapp jerseys littered the concourse to my surprise.

The show itself was everything you wanted it to be as a fan. My friend and I looked at the setlist beforehand and knew the songs we were most excited for, were coming right at the end of the night. Two to the end the show, and two for the encore. Everything before that just felt like a bonus.