Bryan's Experience At Creed LIVE In Concert
If you enjoy the songs of CREED and didn't see them in the early 2000s – maybe you've never seen them live. That was the case for me. They have a bit of a resurgence going on right now, playing arenas across North America and not because they have new music to promote (they play the old tunes you want to hear) but because clips of their songs have resurfaced on social media and people all of a sudden have an appetite for them once again.
Once upon a time, CREED songs (4 of them or so) could be heard all over the radio and TV, so much so that they played a legendary halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving of 2001 (an honour to be asked back then).
Lead singer Scott Stapp wore a personalized Cowboys jersey for the performance and flaunted the long hair with several fist thrusts to the crowd throughout the performance. If you follow the NFL, you know this specific halftime show is beloved.
This wasn't the Super Bowl, however it is regarded as the best halftime show of all time. I'm not making that part up-- they even put that on shirts they sold at the concert.
Do die-hard fans of Creed exist? They certainly do in 2024, and it was obvious when I walked into the venue and saw a fellow concertgoer with that exact Scott Stapp Dallas Cowboys jersey he wore over 20 years ago.
I couldn't believe someone would buy a custom-made jersey that feels only relevant at CREED shows. Crazy.
Then I walked into the merch booth and saw they were selling them! For $170!!!
How much is a real Dallas Cowboys jersey?? Comparable in price that's for sure, and wouldn't you rather have a real jersey??
Who would prefer to walk around constantly answering questions about who is #11 Stapp, what year and what position was this guy ever on the Cowboys? That was my thought, however, #11 Stapp jerseys littered the concourse to my surprise.
The show itself was everything you wanted it to be as a fan. My friend and I looked at the setlist beforehand and knew the songs we were most excited for, were coming right at the end of the night. Two to the end the show, and two for the encore. Everything before that just felt like a bonus.
Scott Stapp looks healthier than ever and might even be pumping iron before he gets on to the stage as that would explain why he looked like a sweaty wrestler before he even sang a note. But maybe it was something else, something of a HIGHER power?
One thing I always notice at a concert is when the lead singer introduces the band. This is Teddy on the Drums, followed by a mini drum solo, Chris on the guitar...etc. That did not happen at this show. The interludes between songs were taken up by Scott Stapp PREACHING to the crowd. I knew they had been rumoured to be a Christian rock band but I still did not expect them to preach between every song!
After about the fourth time Scott Stapp so energetically preached to the crowd---the cheering was gone--- and we had a guy down from us yell, "SCOTT!!!
Stapp
But he didn't... and it's Creed's concert so whatever! It was a bucket-list type concert for me and if you've watched the videos along the way, you'll know they still got it.
Live and amplified
