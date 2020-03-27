Brian May Teaching Famous Queen Songs On Instagram

It really feels like if you were wanted to learn the guitar — this is the time to do it. I mean if you don’t do it now, its safe to say you never will. That’s just a fact. There have been lots of musicians that go their social media pipes for live broadcasts of lesson’s or just to chat to fans or even play some new material. Brian May looks to be the latest to join this trend. After all this isolation is over, I really do think that musicians broadcasting from home will still be a thing.

Have a look at Brian May on instagram and a few of his lessons below.