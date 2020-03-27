Brian May Teaching Famous Queen Songs On Instagram
Learn guitar from one of the best!
It really feels like if you were wanted to learn the guitar — this is the time to do it. I mean if you don’t do it now, its safe to say you never will. That’s just a fact. There have been lots of musicians that go their social media pipes for live broadcasts of lesson’s or just to chat to fans or even play some new material. Brian May looks to be the latest to join this trend. After all this isolation is over, I really do think that musicians broadcasting from home will still be a thing.
Have a look at Brian May on instagram and a few of his lessons below.
View this post on Instagram
I was talking at the beginning, but I think you can have too much talking !! Hope you’re OK out there and working on the acceptance and courage thing – the Serenity Prayer (previous post) which I find to be so powerful. Some of you asked for this tune – Last Horizon – and this time – for the first time – up very close and with no backing … hope it tickles your fancy. OK !! Ready for another week’s bad news ?!! 😝 let’s just accept for now. I still feel anger at the timid and slow way the pandemic has been handled – but anger gets me nowhere. We just have to smile and live another day to the full. We can’t be just postponing living till the CoronaVirus has gone. Postponing the OLD way of living – YES !! Love to you all. 💥💥💥💥 Just want to say thank you all for your amazing response to my micro-concerting activities. I never expected such a great connection. It’s inspiring to me. Your comments are shaping me – making me understand better what I have to offer. And it makes me feel useful !!! 😌 Bri