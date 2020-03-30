WATCH: Ronnie wood Offers Online Readings to Help Recovering Addicts Through Social Distancing
"I hope this helps you get through another day"
Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood is hosting online classes for his fellow recovering addicts who are unable to make AA or NA meetings due to social distancing.
He’s been sober for a decade and says he hopes his readings help those struggling as much as they helped him.
His first post featured him reading a note on hope from the book Keep It Simple: Daily Meditations for Twelve-Step Beginnings and Renewal.