Bono & The Edge Cover ‘Stairway To Heaven’

Covid has hint many industries and your plans likely changed this summer/year at some point, whether it was a vacation or just attending an event from a touring artist. Artist’s have been doing at home performances and streaming them via social media, but it’s not the same. The energy and rush don’t feel the same. When you go to an event the stage and production that goes into a show, sets a certain vibe, even if it’s really simply, but it enhances that experience. Bono and The Edge decided to record a cover of Led Zeppelin’s famed ‘Stairway To Heaven’ in support of the Songs From An Empty Room fundraiser.

