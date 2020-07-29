Listen Live

WATCH: Astros and Dodgers Get into Bench-Clearing Brawl

We should probably expect to see a lot of this at Astros games

By Morning Show, Sports

We all knew this was coming. Fresh off the heels of the Astros cheating scandal, the other MLB teams are making their hatred for the team known. Starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw a 96 mph fastball directly at Astros batter Alex Bregman’s shoulder. Then, he threw a ball at Carlos Correa’s head.

Kelly eventually struck Correa out and decided to mock him as he walked back to his bench.


After that, the benches were cleared and both teams ended up standing on the field and yelling at each other, respecting social distancing rules of course.


Related posts

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gets Lots of Love During 2020 Emmy Award Nominations

Toronto’s Nude Beach was Very Crowded This Weekend

Tom Hanks to Sell Hot Dogs at Oakland Athletics Games

ACDC Launch Documentary to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of Back in Black

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Stops to Help Stranded Driver

Alice Cooper Brand Chocolate Milk is Coming

English Pub Sets Up Electric Fence Around Bar To Enforce Social Distancing

Canadian Army Recruiting Goats

Neil Young Says He Does Have One Song Trump Can Use at Campaign Rallies