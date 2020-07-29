WATCH: Astros and Dodgers Get into Bench-Clearing Brawl

We all knew this was coming. Fresh off the heels of the Astros cheating scandal, the other MLB teams are making their hatred for the team known. Starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw a 96 mph fastball directly at Astros batter Alex Bregman’s shoulder. Then, he threw a ball at Carlos Correa’s head.

Kelly eventually struck Correa out and decided to mock him as he walked back to his bench.





After that, the benches were cleared and both teams ended up standing on the field and yelling at each other, respecting social distancing rules of course.



