It's Blue Monday, rumoured to be the saddest day of the year

If you’re feeling a little blah today, you’re not alone.

Today is supposedly Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, due to where we are in the season. It’s cold, were broke, and our New Year's ambitions have dwindled.

Blue Monday was invented by a travel company 20 years ago to entice people to travel somewhere warm, so there is no actual scientific evidence that the third Monday of the year is specifically sad.

Even though the theory has been debunked people still tend to feel the effects, arguably due to the power of suggestion.

So if you are feeling particularly blue today, or any other day, experts suggest trying to exercise, maintain social connection and get out in the sunshine(which is not always easy)

You don’t have to be extreme. A simple walk and reaching out to a friend on the phone can be mood boosters.

Even 20 minutes of movement can boost motivation and release feel-good hormones.

Don’t forget that rest and a good night's sleep are key! Most adults don’t get enough Z’s, so make the regular bedtime a priority.

