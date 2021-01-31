Black Sabbath 1979 “Heaven & Hell” Rehearsal Released

Geoff Nicholls was a member of Black Sabbath, but was more of one the background guys, he’s been credited for playing the keys for the band on 10 albums, from 1980’s Heaven and Hell to 1995’s Forbidden.

Unfortunately, Geoff passed in January of 2017 and just recently his estate has released an unheard rehearsal for Heaven and Hell, where Geoff plays the bass. At this time, Black Sabbath had just fired Ozzy and the bassist, Geezer Butler was going through a divorce and took a step back from the band, so that’s how we wound up with this!



