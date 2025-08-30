Ranking 3 Of The Best Billy Joel Songs

Billy Joel is another of my favourites and one of the best live concerts I’ve been to. He is the kind of artist whose music crosses generations, and trying to rank just three songs? Nearly impossible. But after some serious thought (and plenty of reminiscing about his live shows) I narrowed it down.

3. Uptown Girl

Coming in at number three is “Uptown Girl”. I have an affinity for this one because I sing it at karaoke … and who doesn’t love belting out the chorus? It’s upbeat, catchy, and a little bit cheeky, and it’s always fun to sing along.

The song was released in 1983 on the An Innocent Man album. Joel wrote it as a homage to the girl-next-door archetype he loved, and it was famously inspired by his relationship with supermodel Christie Brinkley. It went on to top the charts worldwide, and the music video featuring Joel and Brinkley dancing together became iconic in the MTV era.

Even though it’s in third place, “Uptown Girl” remains a timeless singalong. Its 1950s doo-wop influence mixed with Joel’s pop sensibility makes it instantly recognizable, and it continues to bring joy decades after its release.

2. Piano Man

“Piano Man” is the quintessential Billy Joel song but one might say overrated but it is so iconic to the mainstream, it has to come in at number 2. Every piano note and lyric tells a story, and the singalong at the chorus is something everyone knows, whether you’re a die-hard fan or not.

Released in 1973 on his album of the same name, this semi-autobiographical track is based on Joel’s time as a piano bartender in Los Angeles. The song captures the lives of the patrons he met, and its melody and storytelling are perfect examples of Joel’s knack for connecting with listeners. Over the years, it has become a signature song at concerts, karaoke bars, and even pop culture references.

Beyond its mainstream recognition, “Piano Man” has a certain timeless quality. It’s the song that introduced millions to Billy Joel, and it continues to resonate because of its honesty and relatability. It’s a classic that deserves every bit of praise it gets.

1. We Didn’t Start the Fire

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” is so multigenerational it has to be #1. The fast-paced lyrics cover decades of history, and it’s the ultimate example of Joel’s ability to merge pop music with storytelling. I love it because it’s not just a song; it’s a journey through time.

Released in 1989, the song lists over 100 historical events from Joel’s birth in 1949 up to the late ‘80s. It was a commercial hit and sparked countless discussions and trivia games about the events and figures mentioned. The structure is almost like a musical history lesson, which is why it continues to connect with people of all ages.

While “Piano Man” is more iconic in the mainstream and “Uptown Girl” is a personal favorite, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” takes the top spot because of its enduring cultural relevance. It’s clever, catchy, and endlessly fascinating and reminds us that history never really stops, and neither does a great Billy Joel track.

