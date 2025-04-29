Large billboard in NYC encourages people to scratch and sniff a good smelling armpit

A massive billboard in New York City displays an armpit encouraging people to take a whiff of the scratch and sniff campaign.

People are stopping in their tracks to give the picture of a bare armpit a scratch to get a smell of the Billie brand Coco-Villa deodorant.

Coco-Villa offers beach vacation vibes: spiced vanilla, coconut cream, and sunny sandalwood.

The ad will be up until Friday, May 16, near Penn Station and other spots around Manhattan.

Feature Image from Billie Via instagram