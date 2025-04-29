Listen Live

Large billboard in NYC encourages people to scratch and sniff a good smelling armpit

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published April 29, 2025
By MJ
Billie Deodorant via billie instagram

A massive billboard in New York City displays an armpit encouraging people to take a whiff of the scratch and sniff campaign.

People are stopping in their tracks to give the picture of a bare armpit a scratch to get a smell of the Billie brand Coco-Villa deodorant.

Coco-Villa offers beach vacation vibes: spiced vanilla, coconut cream, and sunny sandalwood.

The ad will be up until Friday, May 16, near Penn Station and other spots around Manhattan.

@billie Love the fresh smell of @billie pits in the morning #whatisnewyork #billiepartner ♬ original sound - Billie

Feature Image from Billie Via instagram

