Help Us Find the Best Halloween Decorations in Barrie & Simcoe County!
We’re on the hunt for the spookiest, most creative, and over-the-top Halloween displays in Barrie and Simcoe County! Whether it’s a house covered in cobwebs, an epic front yard display, or a light show that draws crowds – if it’s worth seeing, we want to know about it!
Use the form below to tell us where these frightfully fun spots are.
Share the address, and if possible, a picture of your Halloween display.
We’ll compile the best submissions and share them with everyone, so the community can explore and enjoy these spooky spots.
Let’s make this Halloween one to remember! 🦇
Know a house or neighborhood that goes all out? Fill out the form and help us spread the spooky spirit!
