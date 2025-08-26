WWE Star Upsets Kelly Osbourne After Bashing Ozzy On Raw

When you’re a heel (that’s wrestling-speak for “bad guy”), your job is to say nasty things to get some heat from the crowd. Asher Benjamin is a master of it in Simcoe County. However, Becky Lynch pulled off the heel move of the century on Monday Night Raw in Birmingham last night. She aimed her promo squarely at the city and its rock legend, and boy, did she rub some people the wrong way, especially in Ozzy's family.

Standing in the ring ahead of her Intercontinental title match build-up with Nikki Bella, Lynch sneered: “I am not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.” That line, dripping with malice, drew boos from the crowd, which means mission accomplished on the "bad guy getting heat" front.

Of course, the Osbourne family didn’t take it lying down. Kelly Osbourne fired back on Instagram with righteous fury: “Becky Lynch you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Forget the fact that she accidentally tagged a fan account, and not the official account of Becky Lynch, but the world certainly saw her response.

The question remains was Kelly legitimately upset or just helping "play up the angle"? Her Dad IS a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, inducted into the celebrity wing back in 2021. He was always a good sport in his many appearances with the wrestling company.

Maybe Kelly is just following in her Dad's footsteps, dipping toes into the blurred-line world of WWE. What do you think? Becky Lynch certainly did her job masterfully.

The people of Birmingham are still scowling.