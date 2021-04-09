BARRIE LIVE MUSIC SHOW & CANADA’S TOP MAYOR AWARD – EASTER FOOD DRIVE

Barrie Live Music Show and Canada’s Top Mayor Award are partnering for the month of April for an Easter Food Drive in support of Food Banks Canada’s Covid Relief fund.

#BringYourEhGame

Watch local and national acts preform @Barrie Live Music Show in April

Featuring

A One Way Ticket with Jake and Jordon at 8pm on April 9th

Robert Laidlaw of Platinum Blond and Honeymoon Suit TBA

Devein Cuddy Band TBA

Adam Song Chow

Watch the Bring Your Eh! Game Quiz Show with Adam Growe every Sunday live at 7pm @Barrie Live Music Show

https://www.facebook.com/groups/barrieslivemusicshow/

www.BringYourEhGame.ca