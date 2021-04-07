DINNER A LA ART SERIES – HEARTBREAK HOUSE

Streaming to homes around the world for one night only, experience an exclusive online reading of ‘Heartbreak House’ starring iconic artists of stage, film and television including Ed Asner and Len Cariou with Cynthia Dale, Alexis Gordon, Nicole Joy-Fraser, Amy Keating, Craig Lauzon and Michael Torontow.

What happens when socialites, tycoons, and drifters collide in the British countryside on the eve of World War I?

Shaw’s ‘Heartbreak House’ comedically weaves together the deceptive nature of the ruling class, love triangles, and the fine line between order and catastrophe.

As part of Dinner à la Art, admission to ‘Heartbreak House’ is the purchase of a meal or a gift card from one of the many participating fine restaurants or retailers.

Follow the link below for more information about the star-studded cast, how to receive an access code, and to learn more about the other exclusive readings as part of Dinner à la Art.

Fore more details, click HERE.