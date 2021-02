In a new teaser for Scooby Doo and Guess Who? the Mystery Gang are left stranded after the Mystery Machine was stolen on Route 66 and they stumble across Guns and Roses front man Axl Rose, who apparently goes back with Shaggy and Scoob.

After everyone disappears over the episode it’s up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to solve the case.

This episode should air Thursday at 9 on Boomerang.