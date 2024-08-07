August 7: John Lennon Starts Recording His Final Album

August 7, 1980, was a pretty significant day for rock history. Why you might be asking? Well, that was the day John Lennon returned to the spotlight after taking a five-year break. John sent the world into a frenzy by returning to the studio to record what would become his final album, Double Fantasy.

RELATED: July 31: Bruce Springsteen Plays The Longest Show Of His Career

John had stepped away from the music scene to focus on being a dad and enjoy life in New York City with his wife, Yoko Ono. But like most artists of his caliber, he couldn't resist the urge to get back in the studio, so decided it was time!

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

About The Album

Double Fantasy wasn’t just any album. It was a love letter to Yoko and a celebration of their life together. The album was a mix of John’s songs and Yoko’s, creating a conversation between them. It is full of themes of love, family, and the joy of starting over. Songs like “(Just Like) Starting Over” and “Watching the Wheels” reflected John’s Happiness and peace after years of uncertainty.

Recording the album was a joyful experience for John. He was working with a new group of musicians, and the atmosphere in the studio was electric. John was full of energy, cracking jokes, and encouraging everyone around him. He was passionate about the music they were creating, and it showed in the final product.

Double Fantasy became a bittersweet farewell from one of the greatest musicians of all time. It wasn’t just an album; it was a reflection of John’s life and love, a final gift to his fans.

Tragedy Strikes

But tragically, just weeks after Double Fantasy was released, John Lennon’s life was cut short. On December 8, 1980, he was fatally shot outside his New York City home by a troubled fan. The world was shocked and heartbroken.

Double Fantasy became a bittersweet farewell from one of the greatest musicians of all time. It wasn’t just an album; it was a reflection of John’s life and love, a final gift to his fans.

Even though he’s gone, John Lennon’s music continues to inspire generations. His songs remind us of the power of love, the importance of peace, and the joy of living life to the fullest. So, the next time you listen to Double Fantasy, remember the man behind the music. John Lennon was a legend who, even in his final days, gave the world something truly magical.

Other Notable Rock Events From August 7

1957 - The Quarry Men hit the stage at a Liverpool venue called The Cavern Club, which was a jazz club back then. The owner of the club sent a note to John Lennon saying “Cut out the bloody rock” after playing a couple of covers of Elvis songs.

1964- The Rolling Stones played at the Richmond Jazz Festival in London. They appeared with some great acts including Ronnie Scott.

1982 - Fleetwood Mac hit number one on the US album chart for Mirage. The album stayed at number 1 for 5 weeks

2002- While traveling around Indianapolis, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell, and Jay Darlington from Oasis were involved in a car accident. The three stars were sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries

Rock Birthdays

1951- Pete Way of UFO, Waysted (bass)

1958 - Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden (Vocals)

On This Day In History - August 7

Overall, August 7 is rich in rock history. But we will never forget it as the day a legend decided to give us one more piece of his legacy! Keep on rocking in the free world!