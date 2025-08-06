August 6: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

August 6 has marked significant events in rock and pop music, from the formation of new genres and tragic passings to groundbreaking chart records and legal battles. This date has consistently showcased the innovation, controversy, and enduring legacy of artists who have shaped the industry across generations.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on August 6

2020 – Wayne Fontana, the English rock and pop singer best known for the 1965 hit ‘The Game of Love’ with his band the Mindbenders, passed away from cancer at the age of 74. He took his stage name from Elvis Presley's drummer, D. J. Fontana.

2020 – Acclaimed British music producer and sound engineer Martin Birch died at 71. Birch was a legendary figure in hard rock and heavy metal, renowned for engineering and producing classic albums for British rock bands, including Deep Purple, Rainbow, Fleetwood Mac, Whitesnake, Black Sabbath, and Iron Maiden.

2019 – A high-profile copyright case over the opening riff of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven' saw a new legal brief filed in support of the band. Members of Korn, Tool, Judas Priest, and Linkin Park, among others, signed the brief, which aimed to highlight the potential negative impact of the court's decision on songwriters globally. The lawsuit was initially brought in 2014 by the estate of Randy California of the band Spirit.

2013 – Elvis Presley's recording sessions at Stax Records in Memphis were compiled and released for the first time in a three-CD box set titled Elvis at Stax: Deluxe Edition. The collection featured outtakes and rare photos from the 1973 sessions, which had originally produced three separate albums.

2009 – Singer-songwriter Willy DeVille, who fronted the 1970s New York band Mink Deville, passed away at 58 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His band was a staple at the legendary CBGB club and had a 1977 hit with 'Spanish Stroll.' DeVille's cancer was discovered while he was preparing for treatment for hepatitis C.

2009 – Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler was airlifted to a hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, after falling from the stage during a concert at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

2007 – Marilyn Manson was sued by former band member Stephen Bier, who used the stage name Madonna Wayne Gacy. Bier claimed he was owed $20 million in shared profits and alleged that Manson had falsely told him the band wasn't making much money while using band funds for personal expenses, including a new home and a collection of Nazi memorabilia.

2004 – Rick James, known as 'The King of Punk-Funk,' was found dead at his Los Angeles home at 56. James scored a major hit with 'Super Freak' in 1981 and worked as a songwriter and producer for Motown in the late '60s. He was open about his struggles with a cocaine addiction, once admitting to spending $7,000 a week on the drug for five years.

1999 – Dick Latvala, who managed the Grateful Dead's archives of live performances, died at 56 after suffering a heart attack. Latvala curated the popular series of live albums known as Dick's Picks.

1994 – Lisa Loeb began a three-week run at No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'Stay (I Missed You).' The song became a hit after her friend and actor Ethan Hawke asked her to contribute a track to the movie Reality Bites.

1994 – Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards was admitted to a private clinic to be treated for nervous exhaustion.

1989 – U2 bassist Adam Clayton was arrested in a Dublin pub car park for marijuana possession with the intent to supply. His conviction was ultimately waived after he paid £25,000 to the Dublin Woman's Aid Centre.

1988 – Guns N’ Roses' debut album, Appetite For Destruction, finally reached No. 1 on the US chart after spending 57 weeks in the Top 200. The album, which featured hits like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ has since sold over 28 million copies and is the best-selling debut album of all time in the US.

1983 – Avant-garde musician Klaus Nomi, a former backing singer for David Bowie, passed away at the age of 38 from AIDS in New York City. Nomi was one of the first celebrities to succumb to the disease.

1982 – The film Pink Floyd The Wall, starring Bob Geldof, opened in movie theaters in New York. The film was conceived by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters as a companion piece to the band's double album.

1981 – Stevie Nicks released her first solo album, Bella Donna, which produced four US Top 40 hits, including duets with Tom Petty ('Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around') and Don Henley ('Leather and Lace').

1977 – The Police performed at The Red Cow on Hammersmith Road in London, with an admission price of 60p.

1974 – ABBA scored their first US Top 10 hit when 'Waterloo' reached No. 6. The song, originally titled 'Honey Pie,' was written specifically for the Eurovision Song Contest, which the group won earlier that year.

Advertisement

1973 – Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car crash on I-85 near Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was in a coma for four days and the accident left him with a permanent loss of his sense of smell.

1970 – The 10th National Jazz, Blues and Pop four-day Festival was held at Plumpton Racecourse in Sussex, England, featuring performances by Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Yes, and Cat Stevens, among others.

1970 – Janis Joplin, Paul Simon, Poco, and Johnny Winter all performed at a Concert For Peace at New York's Shea Stadium. The event was held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

1966 – Sam The Sham And The Pharaohs topped the Cashbox Best Sellers list with "Lil' Red Riding Hood." A week later, the song would be certified Gold by the RIAA for selling over one million copies.

1965 – The Small Faces released their debut single 'Whatcha Gonna Do About It.' Years later, their manager Don Arden admitted to spending £12,000 on chart fixing to ensure the song, which peaked at No. 14 in the UK, would be a hit.

1965 – The Beatles released their fifth album, and the soundtrack to their second film, Help!. The album included hit tracks such as the title song, 'Ticket to Ride,' and 'Yesterday.'

1964 – Rod Stewart made his television debut on the BBC show The Beat Room as a member of The Hoochie Coochie Men. The broadcast of the show was one of the few that survived, as most of the program's master tapes were later destroyed.

1963 – The Beatles arrived in Jersey in the Channel Islands. They spent the day relaxing and go-carting before playing the first of four nights at the Springfield Ballroom. They were friendly with fans who discovered their hotel, chatting and posing for photos.

1963 – Bob Dylan began recording the first session for his third studio album, The Times They Are A-Changin'. The album would be the first to feature only Dylan's original compositions, including the iconic title track.

1960 – Chubby Checker performed 'The Twist' on the US TV show American Bandstand. The song would go on to be a No. 1 hit in 1960 and again in 1962, making it the only song to top the US charts on two separate occasions.

Rock Birthdays: August 6

1928 – Andy Warhol (Visual Artist)

– Andy Warhol (Visual Artist) 1948 – Allan Holdsworth of Soft Machine (Guitarist / Composer)

– Allan Holdsworth of Soft Machine (Guitarist / Composer) 1952 – Pat McDonald of Timbuk 3 (Musician / Songwriter)

– Pat McDonald of Timbuk 3 (Musician / Songwriter) 1958 – Randy DeBarge of DeBarge (Singer)

– Randy DeBarge of DeBarge (Singer) 1969 – Elliot Smith (Singer-songwriter)

Advertisement

August 6: On This Day In Rock History

August 6 consistently delivers moments that define the diverse and evolving narrative of rock music. From record-breaking performances and innovative releases to moments of both celebration and challenge, this date continues to remind us of the enduring power and cultural impact of music across generations. The stories from this day underscore the rich legacy and ongoing influence of artists and events in rock history.