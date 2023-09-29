Listen Live

U2 Release New Song ‘Atomic City’ Ahead Of Sphere Grand Opening

We don’t have a new album announcement…yet, but U2 released a new track ahead of their Vegas residency at Sphere. Just over a week ago, the band did an impromptu performance on Freemont Street in Vegas and it looks like that’s when they filmed the music video for this one. The wait is finally over for some to experience what Sphere has to offer, but in the meantime here is a small sample as some of this footage appears to be shot on stage at Sphhhhhhhere.

