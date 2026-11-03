Arkells’ Max Talks New Song “Handshake Thugs” and the Story Behind It

Arkells have new music out today, and frontman Max Kerman is taking fans behind the story of their latest track, “Handshake Thugs.”

In this special edition of Canadian Showcase, Max talks about how the song came together at a friend's cottage, why he doesn't like following a set songwriting routine, and how an idea inspired by Wilco's “Handshake Drugs” eventually turned into something completely different.

The song also has a political edge. Max explains why Arkells wanted to take aim at the people he believes are really causing problems, pointing to “dudes in suits making deals with each other.” He also shares why the band approaches political songs with a sense of urgency and what it means to write from a “vital place.”

Max also reflects on his admiration for Gord Downie and the kind of songwriting that leaves a lasting impression.

How “Handshake Thugs” Came Together

The track came together surprisingly quickly. What started as an idea in early September was already being performed live in the UK just a few weeks later.

Now that the song is out, Max hopes listeners connect with the emotions behind it. He wants people to hear the anger and frustration in the track, but perhaps find a little hope in there, too.

“Handshake Thugs” is out now, so give it a listen and let us know what you think!