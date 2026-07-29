"I have Rock 95 to thank for this opportunity." Feura Talks Growth, Live Shows, and Their Music Journey

A lot can change in a year, and for Canadian rock artist Feura, it certainly has.

Since making a name for themselves through the Rock 95 Homegrown Battle of the Bands, Feura has built steady momentum. They have released new music, played bigger shows, and grown their fan base. Looking back, they say the past year has helped shape both their career and confidence.

Rock 95 Opened New Doors

Feura says the Rock 95 Homegrown Battle of the Bands changed their career.

Winning the competition gave them the opportunity to release their debut album, Lose Your Head. It also introduced their music to radio listeners across Ontario. Several singles earned radio airplay, helping them connect with new fans.

They say those opportunities gave them the confidence to keep moving forward.

Every Performance Gets Everything they Have

Whether they're playing a local venue or a festival like Kempenfest or Gussapalooza, Feura keeps the same mindset.

They treat every show like the biggest performance of their career.

To prepare, they spend hours rehearsing, training their voice, and staying physically active. One of their favourite training methods is singing while running on a treadmill.

The exercise improves breath control and builds stamina. That preparation helps them stay strong from the opening song to the encore.

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Health Comes First

Three years ago, Feura received a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. The news changed how they approach both life and music.

They now make health a priority every day. They focus on eating well, managing their condition, and staying physically strong.

Those habits help them perform at their best during rehearsals, recording sessions, and live shows.

Feura also hopes to change how people view the music industry. They believe artists don't need unhealthy lifestyles to create meaningful music.

Instead, they encourage musicians to care for both their physical and mental health. They believe those habits build a longer and more successful career.

Looking Ahead

Feura continues to grow as both a performer and songwriter.

They plan to keep releasing new music, playing larger festivals, and connecting with fans through honest storytelling.

Their journey shows that success doesn't happen overnight. It takes consistency, hard work, and a willingness to keep learning.

For Feura, this chapter is only the beginning.

You can catch Feura live at Kempenfest this weekend, running July 31 through August 3. They'll kick off the Main Stage lineup for Big Wreck on Saturday, August 1, so be sure to arrive early. Grab your concert tickets here!