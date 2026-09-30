"I Don't Have Anything To Prove." Avalon Stone Sits Down With McCully

Kitchener, Ontario’s Avalon Stone is making her mark with a sound that blends the raw energy of ’90s grunge with the heavier edge of modern hard rock.

After more than 300 shows across Ontario and the United States, Stone has already built plenty of experience on stage. Now, she’s getting ready for the next chapter of her career with a new album on the way.

From Local Stages to Big Shows

Stone has spent years building her reputation as a live performer.

She fronts a full rock band and plays guitar, bringing plenty of energy to every show. Along the way, she has shared stages with some major names in music.

Her past performances include shows with Big Wreck, the Goo Goo Dolls, JJ Wilde, The Beaches, and Danko Jones.

That experience has helped Stone develop into a confident performer who knows how to command a stage.

A Debut EP Sets the Stage

Stone released her six-song debut EP, Meant To Break, in February 2026.

The project gives listeners a taste of her grunge-inspired sound while showing off her modern rock influences. JUNO Award winner Kevin Dietz produced the EP, adding plenty of experience to the recording process.

For Stone, the EP marked an important step in introducing her music to a wider audience.

An Album Is Coming Next

The EP may have only arrived earlier this year, but Stone is already looking ahead.

Her debut album is scheduled to arrive in February.

The upcoming record will give her even more room to explore her sound and build on what she started with Meant To Break.

After hundreds of live shows and her first EP, Stone is heading into this next chapter with plenty of experience behind her.

Catch Avalon Stone Live in Toronto

If you want to see Avalon Stone live, you won't have to wait long.

Stone is performing at The Rivoli in Toronto this Friday, October 2. It's a chance to catch her live with her full band and hear her blend of ’90s grunge and modern hard rock in person. You can grab tickets here.

You can find more information about the show, her music, and upcoming dates on the Avalon Stone website.