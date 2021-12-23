Anthony Teams Up With Dave Navarro For ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ Cover

Photo courtesy of Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Yes live music at venues is something that is back in full force stateside, and it’s enough to make you jealous. Long history between these two, Anthony Keidis and Dave Navarro, as they were both once members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Keidis still is, and Navarro left back in 1997.

This performance happened on December 20th at Dave Navarro’s charity concert which raised money for people with mental health within the music industry.

Have a look and listen at the special performance of ‘Walk On The Wild Wide’ honouring Lou Reed below.