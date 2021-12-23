Listen Live

WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge Reads ‘The Night Before Christmas’

Guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit...or at the very least put a smile on your face

Jennifer Coolidge is guaranteed to help you get into the holiday spirit with her fabulous reading of The Night Before Christmas.

She’s known for her roles as Stifler’s mom in American Pie and the bend and snap lady from Legally Blonde. She’s currently in HBO’s The White Lotus.

This, however, is quite possibly her best work. Check out her rendition of the classic Christmas tale, punctuated with her own adorable additions.

