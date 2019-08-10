5th Simcoe County Pride Awards Gala

5:30PM – 11PM

Join us for the fifth annual Simcoe County Pride Awards Gala, taking place during the eighth annual Fierté Simcoe Pride (July 29 to August 11)!

Award nomination open June 10 and close July 7. Go to simcoepride.com/pride-awards for more details.

Venue: Officers’ Mess

Address: 32 Caen Circle, Borden

Date: August 10, 2019

Tickets, available on a sliding-scale, are being sold until July 28: www.simcoepride.com/awards-and-gala.

Performers to be announced. The gala will also feature our annual silent art auction fundraiser. If you would like to donate art or other items, please contact us at info@fiertesimcoepride.com

Huge thanks to the Borden Pride Network for supporting this event!

Fierté Simcoe Pride

“Our History, Our Future”

July 28 – August 11, 2019